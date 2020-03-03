Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends. Programs are now held in DuBois, Clearfield, and Philipsburg.
The program, “Are You Getting A Good Night’s Sleep?” by Robin Orris, will be held the following dates and locations:
- April 21 at 9 a.m at Eat n Park, 1355 Bee Line Hwy., DuBois
- April 27 at 1 p.m. at Ethan’s Cafe, 237 East Market St., Clearfield
- April 29 at 1 p.m. at The China Wok, 1027 Front St., Philipsburg
This Specialized Services program is funded in part through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services, and Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.