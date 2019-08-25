Bison Band Alumni invited to alumni band event

All Clearfield Bison Band Alumni are invited to return to the field with the current Clearfield Bison Band for the 2019 Homecoming game on Sept. 13. We will perform the Clearfield Alma Mater, the National Anthem, and Clearfield Fight Song. No marching is required.
Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with the band.
Bring your instruments, batons, flags, dress in red and black, and join us for an evening of music and fun. Music will be provided at the event. If you need to borrow an instrument or equipment, please let us know.
A reception for all participants starts at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers, and pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. This event will happen rain or shine.
We would like to list the names of all participants in a small program and would need to know by Sept. 6 if you would like to be included. Please provide your graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.
Please contact Jeanie Jacobs (765-7185) or Mason Strouse (553-7717) at bisonalumniband@gmail.com or visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com for more information.
You can also find a 2019 Bison Alumni Facebook event on the Clearfield Music Facebook page.