PHILIPSBURG — A benefit fundraiser dinner will be held on Feb. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. for a local woman who is battling cancer.
Kelly Watson, formerly of State College and currently of Philipsburg, was diagnosed recently with stage 4 adenocarcinoma. She is currently seeking treatment at Cancer Center in Philadelphia.
Watson and her husband Dan are parents to 11 children, nine of whom are adopted with seven still living at home.
Funds are being raised for travel expenses, medical bills and child care while the couple are in Philadelphia.
The dinner will feature DelGrosso’s spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll and a beverage. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale.
Meals are $10 per person and will be held at Hope Fire Co., 500 N. 6th St. in Philipsburg. For more information call Sophie at 577-2877.