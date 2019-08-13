JANESVILLE — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet in Clearfield County on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Mountz Memorial Park, 194 Walnut St., in Janesville.

This is the annual picnic and auction. No fee charged. Need not to be a beekeeper to attend. For more information, call 472-7637, or e-mail pigeonflyr@verizon.net.

