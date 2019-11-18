FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek Friendship Hose Co. No. 1 Fire Department is hosting a Bear Check Station starting Sat., Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The five-day event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the firefighters with 100 percent of the profits going to the Falls Dreek Fire Dept. Hundreds of people attend each day from nine surrounding counties. There is no money received from the state Game Commission or the state.
Dates and times of the station are:
- Saturday, Nov. 23 –10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 24 –10 a.m. to Noon
- Monday, Nov. 25 –10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 –10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 –10 a.m. to 6 p