DUBOIS — A Basket Bingo Night is planned at Penn State DuBois to benefit THON, the Penn State Dance Marathon held each February to raise funds to help battle childhood cancer. Bingo Night is planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, in the Hiller Student Union.
Players will have the chance to win a variety of prizes. Daubers are $1 each. Entry to play and three cards is $20. Additional bingo strips are $4.
The largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging more than 15,000 students across Pennsylvania, THON has raised $157 Million for the Four Diamonds Fund since its inception in 1977. The event's sole beneficiary, and a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer, the Four Diamonds Fund fills in the funding gaps that insurance leaves for the patients it serves, enabling families to focus on caring for their child.
Because of large donors like THON, Penn State Hershey Hospital recruits world-class talent to continue innovative research, and to maintain and expand the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital.
For more information, contact Lydia Holt at lmh85@psu.edu or call the Office of Student Engagement at 375-4764.