COALPORT — Students from Glendale School District recently participated in a Back to School Bash held at Beechwoods Park in Coalport. The event, held in conjunction with Clearfield County Children’s Aid Society and Glendale Education Foundation, was a huge success with more than 250 children and families in attendance.
Those who attended received free backpacks, school supplies, free haircuts, hygiene supplies, hot dogs, snow cones, and much more.
The State Police also attended to answer any questions the students might have had. The district hopes to make it an annual event.
The following were thanked for making the event a success: Glendale Education Foundation, Glendale Elementary Principal Kate Bacher, Trooper Mike Moskel of the PA State Police, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, Respective Solutions Group, Inc., William Barnhart of Broad Avenue BarberShop, Bobbi Jo Vereshack, Sharon Anderson of Sharons Hair Fashions in Irvona, Michele Spaid of Michele’s Head 2 Toe Beauty Salon in La Jose, Kyle Wright and Dr. Bill Harkins.