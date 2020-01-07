ALTOONA — Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends.
Programs are now held in DuBois, Clearfield and Philipsburg.
Programs are:
Feb. 18 – “Heart Health/Go Red,” Penn Highlands Community Education at 10 a.m. at DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. Eighth St., DuBois.
Feb. 24 –“Heart Health/Go Red”, Penn Highlands Community Education at 2 p.m. at Express Cafe, 308 Market St., Clearfield.
Feb. 26, “Heart Health/Go Red”, Penn Highlands Community Education at 2 p.m. at the American Diner, 1845 Philipsburg Bigler Highway.