The community once again showed its support of the Area Agency on Aging and the older citizens of Clearfield County at the 25th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction held virtually on Oct. 15. The event was aired via Facebook Live that evening.
The Friends of the Area Agency on Aging Auxiliary raised $26,950 to support CCAAA programs and services.
The agency would like to thank everyone who was involved with this year’s auction. Each year, individuals, businesses, and organizations support our event by generously giving their time, talents, goods and services. Your continued support is greatly appreciated!