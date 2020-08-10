This year’s Anne S. Thacik auction will be held virtually online and those who wish to participate can view the auction items online now. There are two different ways to access the auction:
Auction website: www.AUCTION1020.givesmart.com
Or to register: Text AUCTION1020 to 76278
You will receive several text messages asking you questions to register before you receive a link to the site. There will also be a link to the site through the auction’s Facebook page.
Come join in the fun of games and shopping from the comfort of your own home! The following are available now to purchase: Treasure Chest, 50/50 Chance, Charity Bingo, Cash Raffle, and the Red & Blue Card Games.
On Oct. 5, the Silent Auction will open and participants will have 10 days prior to the auction to start bidding. Once the landing page is reached, participants can view the event’s sponsors, learn about Anne S. Thacik, make a donation, and view the offered items. Registration is free but all participants must register to participate.
The night of the auction, Thursday, Oct. 15, the event will go live on Facebook from 7-8 p.m. Winners will be drawn for the Red & Blue Card game and “Cash Raffle” before the end of the live feed. Other games will be open for sale the remainder of the evening, and winners will be notified individually. The list of winners will also be posted on Facebook on Oct. 16.
For more information, email rvaughn@ccaaa.net, and type ‘auction’ in the subject line.