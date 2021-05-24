PHILIPSBURG — The Angels Among Us team from the Moshannon Valley Relay for Life recently announced the winners of its Winner’s Choice raffle.
Karen Muchmore was drawn first and selected the $150 lottery cake.
Allyceson Pelton was drawn second and selected the Pit Boss combination grill.
Danielle Henninger won third place, a 40-inch smart TV. The team thanks the Walmart Distribution Center for donating the grill and TV.
The team also had a basket raffle at the More in May festival at the Clearfield Fairgrounds. A complete list of basket winners is below.
- Sunflower basket –Bill Gutheridge
- Baby basket –Terri Ann
- Cat basket –Rocky Watkavitch
- Altoona Curve basket –Thomas Johnson
- Movie night basket –Bill Gutheridge
- Garden basket –Kristy McQuillen
- Baking basket –Lisa Leigey
- Striped bag with blanket and kitchen items –Rose Swatsworth
- Spa basket –Mary Ann Webster
- Dog basket –Amy Diehl
- Texas Roadhouse basket –Carre Gaines
- Dunkin Donuts basket –Karen Krug
- Wine basket –Ed Weiner
- Lincoln Caverns basket –Mindy Nelen
- Wine basket –Linda Picard
- Summer fun pool –Dawn McCracken
- Movie night basket –Amy Diehl
- Craft basket –Melinda Sloppy
- Car care basket –Angel Leigey
- Bakers basket #2 –Lara Milliron
- Beaded craft kit/nerf archery, and kite –Mel Moore
- Red, white and blue summer fun cooler –Rocky Watkavitch
- Relay bag –Diana Mahan
- Toy box –Anne Wylie
If anyone knows Rocky Watkavitch, please have him get in touch with Jaime at (814) 592-8498 to claim his prizes.