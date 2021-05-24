PHILIPSBURG — The Angels Among Us team from the Moshannon Valley Relay for Life recently announced the winners of its Winner’s Choice raffle.

Karen Muchmore was drawn first and selected the $150 lottery cake.

Allyceson Pelton was drawn second and selected the Pit Boss combination grill.

Danielle Henninger won third place, a 40-inch smart TV. The team thanks the Walmart Distribution Center for donating the grill and TV.

The team also had a basket raffle at the More in May festival at the Clearfield Fairgrounds. A complete list of basket winners is below.

  • Sunflower basket –Bill Gutheridge
  • Baby basket –Terri Ann
  • Cat basket –Rocky Watkavitch
  • Altoona Curve basket –Thomas Johnson
  • Movie night basket –Bill Gutheridge
  • Garden basket –Kristy McQuillen
  • Baking basket –Lisa Leigey
  • Striped bag with blanket and kitchen items –Rose Swatsworth
  • Spa basket –Mary Ann Webster
  • Dog basket –Amy Diehl
  • Texas Roadhouse basket –Carre Gaines
  • Dunkin Donuts basket –Karen Krug
  • Wine basket –Ed Weiner
  • Lincoln Caverns basket –Mindy Nelen
  • Wine basket –Linda Picard
  • Summer fun pool –Dawn McCracken
  • Movie night basket –Amy Diehl
  • Craft basket –Melinda Sloppy
  • Car care basket –Angel Leigey
  • Bakers basket #2 –Lara Milliron
  • Beaded craft kit/nerf archery, and kite –Mel Moore
  • Red, white and blue summer fun cooler –Rocky Watkavitch
  • Relay bag –Diana Mahan
  • Toy box –Anne Wylie

If anyone knows Rocky Watkavitch, please have him get in touch with Jaime at (814) 592-8498 to claim his prizes.

