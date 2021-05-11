HOUTZDALE — American Legion Auxiliary Freeberg Post No. 591 of Houtzdale met recently with eight members present with President Rosemary Shannon presiding. Chaplain Debbie Crowley led the group in prayer.
Secretary Claudia Sedgwick read the minutes of previous meeting and treasurer Sharon Hawkins gave the financial report. Membership Chairwoman Hilda M. Hutchinson reported 55 members paid 2021 dues. Lucinda A. Hummel was welcomed as new member.
Belated and May Birthday greetings are extended to Joann Smeal, Rosemarie Weierick, Jackie R. Johnson, Sharon Hawkins, Linda A. Hummel, Karlie A. Lewis, Lorie L. Earnest, Jennifer L. Vingless, Karen A. Obleman, Shirley Johnson, Tommy L. Rusnak and Karen L. Demko.
Dates to remember: National Poppy Day this year is May 28. The poppy became the official flower of the American Legion Family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died in World War I and Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.
The next meeting will be May 17, 2021 at 7 p.m.