DUBOIS — The upcoming American Government Refresher course offered by Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will focus on why your vote counts.
This newly developed course, open to everyone, strives to motivate participants to go out and vote armed with a better understanding of American Government and its branches.
Local history teacher Bob Anderson will offer this refresher to reinforce that voting is a privilege for an active, informed participant. Everyone’s view will be recognized while appreciating diversity of thought. Local legislators and an administration of justice instructor will appear as guest speakers. The course is pending Act 48 approval. Educators are encouraged to enroll.
Other topics to be covered include the Constitution, checks and balances, the electoral college, branches of government, what can be expected in this year’s election, and more.
Classes are scheduled on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 15, through Feb. 26, 2020, in Room 209 of the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois. Jan. 15, and Feb. 26, classes will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with all other classes running 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fee is $45 per person.
This class will conclude just weeks before the primary election. Individual who complete this course will be able to head to the polls having confidence in their vote.
For more information, or to register, contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at 375-4715 or smc200@psu.edu or visit the registration page at https://dubois.psu.edu/AmericanHistoryRefresher.