The American Cancer Society has kicked off its annual Daffodil Days.
This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign to bring hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease. Funds raised through the sales help support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other cancer society programs.
Daffodils can be purchased by the bunch for $10 or potted for $15. Tulips are a new addition this year and can be purchased by the bunch for $15. For $25, people can purchase Gifts of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society will deliver to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities.
“We are so very grateful to the individuals and companies who support the American Cancer Society through their Daffodil Days donations each year,” commented Katie Ronald, American Cancer Society senior community development manager.
“While some choose to give these beautiful flowers to their loved ones, other use them as a way to thank employees, friends, and colleagues.”
Orders are being taken now through Feb. 24. Flowers will arrive the week of March 23. For information on ordering flowers in your local community, please contact Katie Ronald at katie.ronald@cancer.org or (724) 834-5116 ext. 65287.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.