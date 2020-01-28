ALTOONA — The Altoona Area Lyme Disease Support Group will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Church Social Hall, 5519 6th Ave., Altoona.
The support group is the Altoona Region of the PA Lyme Resource Network. www.palyme.org. Permethrin treated socks with tick repellent protection lasting up to 70 washings, tick removers and cedar oil repellent spray will be available.
Meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Amber Altiero, RN at 934-7403.