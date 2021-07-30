WASHINGTON, D.C. — On July 15, Abbi Peters, EVP of Operations at the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., was one of 38 fellows who graduated from the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Members of the Class of 2021, along with their friends and family, attended the ceremony — 24 in-person in Washington, DC, and 14 virtually.
“We congratulate the 2021 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows. In addition to network-building, the fellows have been hard at work over the last nine months building skills needed to help their communities thrive,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
In the nine months leading up to graduation, Peters participated in six virtual sessions, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities.
Peters was one of four fellows representing Pennsylvania in the class.
“This experience allowed me to meet the most incredible group of doers. These are the people who care about their communities and are in the thick of doing the work necessary for positive change, both socially and economically. I’m so honored to be part of a strong and diverse regional network that I can turn to for support and inspiration,” said Peters. “My ALI graduation certificate is proudly placed next to my desk as a constant reminder that by fulfilling this experience I am now commissioned to ‘serve the region, improve the lives of its people, and help fulfill its promise and potential.’ This is a charge I take to heart, and I know that the lessons learned through the last nine months have armed me with the tools and resources necessary to continue doing a lifetime’s work.”
As a graduate of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, Peters is now part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network. With each graduating class, the network will continue to grow, connect leaders, and facilitate continued learning and idea exchange across the 13 Appalachian states.