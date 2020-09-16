Chinklacamoose A.B.A.T.E. will be holding a helmet drive to help the Salvation Army raise money donated for a toy and food drive. The chapter members will be at various locations around the area.
The dates are Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27. Rain dates are Oct. 3-4. Oct. 17 is the toy run and food shopping day for the Salvation Army at Ollie’s in Clearfield at 9 a.m. Members are urged to help.
Group meetings are held the second Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. Meetings are now being held at the Curwensville VFW Pavilion in Curwensville. The chapter is making plans to change the meeting place for the November meeting.
Anyone who would like to attend a meeting to learn more about the meeting is welcome to attend. For more information call Clearfield A.B.A.T.E President Toby Wingard at 553-5196.