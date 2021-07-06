PHILIPSBURG — The seventh annual Tee Off for T-Cells is the Emily Whitehead Foundation’s longest continuous fundraising event, started in the same year that the Emily Whitehead Foundation launched in 2015.
This year’s charity golf tournament will be held on Friday, July 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club, 1 Country Club Rd. in Philipsburg.
NFL veteran Jon Condo will be hosting the event that is sponsored by CNB Bank.
To date, the event has raised more than $300,000. Event proceeds will benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation’s mission to fund innovative pediatric cancer immunotherapy research.
The silent auction will once again take place on-site at the Philipsburg
Elks after being moved online last year to accommodate social distancing. The silent auction is open to the public and will include a large collection of sports and entertainment memorabilia.
The live auction will have a handful of “big-ticket” items, including a trip to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and four World Series tickets donated by MasterCard and Stand Up to Cancer.
The schedule of events includes morning tee time at 8 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., afternoon tee time at 1 p.m., live auction at 6:30 p.m. and the silent auction closes at 7 p.m.
The Emily Whitehead Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. Whitehead is a three-time cancer survivor and was the first child in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy. She is now nine years cancer free.
The Emily Whitehead Foundation aims to provide funding to researchers to develop innovative and less toxic treatments, such as immunotherapy, for pediatric cancer patients. Co-founders Tom and Kari Whitehead share Emily’s story to inspire others to take action in the fight to cure childhood cancer.
More information can be found on the event website at www.emilywhiteheadfoundation.org/golf. For more information on the Emily Whitehead Foundation, go to www.emilywhiteheadfoundation.org.