This 25th annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction will be held virtually this year and the auction items can be viewed online now.
There are two different ways to access the auction — via the agency website at www.ccaaa.net and click on ‘auction’, or to register, text AUCTION1020 to 76278.
After texting, you will receive several text messages asking questions to register and direct the person through the process before receiving a link to the site. The agency will also supply a link to the site through its Facebook page.
The following are available now to purchase — Treasure Chest, 50/50 chance, charity bingo, cash raffle, and the red and blue card games.
On Oct. 5, the silent auction will open for 10 days prior to the auction scheduled Oct. 15 to start bidding. Once you reach the landing page, you can view our sponsors, learn about Anne S. Thacik, donate, and view the items that are offered.
Anyone who has not alrady registered will have a button available to register as well. Registration is free but all participants must register to participate.
The night of the auction on Thursday, Oct. 15, the auction will go live on Facebook from 7 –8 p.m. with Matt Day, Pat and Stephanie Errigo. The agency will draw the winners of the red and blue card game, and “cash raffle” before the end of the live feed. For all the other games, the winners will be drawn on Oct. 16, and winners will be notified individually.
For more information, email rvaughn@ccaaa.net, and type auction in the subject line.
“Spotlight” items are being opened now, and link to those items is posted directly to the items on the Facebook Event page. For an overview of how to use this new platform, view a video on YouTub by searching for Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging to find it.