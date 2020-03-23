Following state and federal mandates to close businesses and limit social interaction to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Clearfield County Board of Commissioners will hold today’s meeting via web conference at 10:00 a.m. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the meeting has been limited to ten individuals, including press.
For the safety of the public, commissioners and staff, it is strongly recommended that all others participate in the meeting virtually.
Community members will be able to participate via smartphone, tablet or Internet. A link will be posted at www.clearfieldco.org to access the video. A copy of the agenda will also be posted on the website prior to the meeting.
Public comment may be made via email to cccomm@clearfieldco.org. Please bear with us as we work through this newly implemented process.
Clearfield County is committed to providing continuity of essential services throughout this unprecedented time.