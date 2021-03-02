Clearfield County Commissioners approved a plan to provide rental and utility assistance to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at its workshop meeting yesterday.
“This is big news,” Executive Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said.
Clearfield County will receive $5,212,625 in federal money through the state Department of Health and Human Services to assist households to pay rent, rental arrears, utility arrears and other housing expenses to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kovalick.
The program will assist county residents who are obligated to pay rent for their residence, have qualified for unemployment benefits, or have experienced a reduction in household income or faced financial hardship directly or indirectly due to COVID-19, and is experiencing housing instability or homelessness.
“We don’t want anyone experiencing homelessness or near homelessness,” Kovalick said.
Yesterday, commissioners approved the Clearfield County Human Services Program. Under the plan, Central PA Community Action Inc. is the lead agency to administer the program, which begins on March 15. However, residents can contact Community Action now to be put on a waiting list to receive benefits when the program begins in two weeks.
The funds will be used to assist residents with rent and utilities for up to 12 months. Arrears for rent and utilities can go back to March of 2019, Kovalick said.
The program is available to both tenants and landlords. Kovalick said the program would help landlords who have been hurt by the moratorium on evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there have been a lot of landlords calling about when this funding would become available.
The income guidelines are as follows:
Household size
1 –$36,500
2 –$41,550
3 –$46,750
4 –$51,900
5 –$56,100
6 –$60,250
7 –$64,400
8 –$68,550.
Applicants can apply online through COMPASS or in person at CPCA offices in Clearfield, DuBois, Houtzdale and Philipsburg.
Those interested in applying for this assistance should contact the CPCA at 765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610.
The program will assist eligible individuals and househoulds in the county who pay rent and will assist with rent, rental arrears, necessary utilities and utility arrears. The funds cannot be used to make mortgage payments, but homeowners can receive utilities assistance, Kovalick said.
The utility assistance will also cover the cost of internet access needed for educational purposes as well, Kovalick said. For example if a household needs internet access for school aged children or college students.
The program’s buget has $4,749,429 for rent, rental arrears, utilities and utilities arrears and $463,196 for housing stability services and administrative services, Kovalick said.
The approval process for applications takes 10 days, Kovalick said. And she said the CPCA could be hiring additional part-time employees to handle the increased workload.