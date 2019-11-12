Suggested Scripture(s): 2 Timothy 4:9-22; and Hebrews 4:7 (also Psalm 95)
On an autumn evening in 1955 at the First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, Presbyterian minister Clarence McCartney preached a sermon entitled, Come Before Winter. He had first preached this sermon in Philadelphia at the Arch Street Presbyterian Church in 1915, and on this October evening 40 years later in Pittsburg, Dr. McCartney preached this time-enduring message for the 40th and last time. The thoughts below are based on McCartney’s original sermon as it was preached so many times years ago. The text of his sermon can be found on the internet.
Of all the seasons of the year, I agree with Rev. McCartney that I think autumn is my favorite – I love its cool morning air, mist and haze, and panorama of color. But have you noticed how quickly the autumn seems to pass? Rev. McCartney called autumn the “perfect parable of all that fades.” Even though it was maybe a dryer fall season this year in Clearfield County and throughout this region, we nevertheless saw the trees once again in all their splendor.
In Danville, Illinois where I served prior to coming to Pennsylvania, one of my favorite trees each autumn was located next-to-last in a line of oaks located by the sidewalk and bus stop in front of the Provena Hospital a couple of blocks from my house. Every fall, its leaves would turn a beautiful dark red – the color in the leaves almost looked as if someone had painted them! The leaves would look so splendid and incredible, for about 10 days. But in just a short time like here in Pennsylvania, colder weather would always overtake the milder autumn and Indian summer temperatures, followed by rain and usually snow, accompanied by winds that would strip this beautiful oak of its leaves. We notice now that here in Clearfield County, most of the trees are now stripped and barren, a sign of the coming winter.
I resonate with Dr. McCartney who would express how every recurring autumn reminds me of the beauty of life’s opportunities at hand, but also their brevity. It reminds us that if we let opportunities pass – to change our life for the better, to turn back to God, to mend or strengthen personal relationships – these chances, like the fading color in the leaves of late autumn, might never be retrieved.
What church tradition understands to be Paul’s last written letter that we have in the Bible is to his dearest of friends, Timothy, a young minister whom Paul had left in charge of the church at far-off Ephesus, whom Paul called, “my son in the faith.” Paul has a premonition that he will not live very long, so from his prison in Rome he writes for Timothy to come see him. He is to bring Paul’s coat and his books, for Paul remains a scholar until the end. And then, just before the closing greetings of the letter, Paul tells Timothy to do his best to come before winter.
The reason for these words was obvious to both Paul and Timothy: in that day and time, once winter arrived in the Mediterranean world, it was too dangerous for ships to venture out to sea for long voyages. So if Timothy waits until winter, he will have to wait until spring, and for Paul, that might be too late. Before winter or never. Unless some things are done before winter, they might never be accomplished.
Did Timothy immediately leave and go to Rome where he delivered Paul’s coat and scrolls? And upon arriving, read to him from the Old Testament and also words of Jesus, comforted him in the days prior to his execution, and then walked with him to the executioner’s killing ground and witnessed the Apostle receive his crown of glory for Christ’s sake?
Or, did Timothy say, Yes, I shall go to Rome; but I must first clean up some matters here in Ephesus, then go down to Miletus to ordain elders there, and then to Colossae to celebrate communion…only to then discover that while seeking a ship to Italy after doing all of those tasks, that it is now too late and he will have to wait until spring?
The Bible does not give us an answer to these questions. But we would hate to think that upon finally catching a ship to Italy that next spring, that when Timothy got to Rome, he was told, But Timothy, didn’t you know? Paul was beheaded last winter. Anytime a jailer came to open his cell, Paul thought it might be you. He even said, “give my love to Timothy, my son in the faith.” Before winter or never.
And for you and me there are voices calling to us these late autumn days which next year may be forever silent and the opportunities for answering their call for whatever reason will be gone forever. There is first the voice which calls from within, calling for renewal of our hearts and minds. Our character can be improved, our lives transformed. But not just at any time, for the heart, like the garden soil or the autumn leaves has favorable seasons. What about our lives today – what needs changing, transforming, or improving? Let us take action now. Before winter or never.
There is a second voice which also calls – the voice of friendship and affection. Now is the time to forgive and seek forgiveness, to serve the hurting, mend or renew special relationships, to express our love to those special to us. With all of these folk – friends, family, and strangers and enemies alike – as far as our particular ministries are concerned, it is also, Before winter or never.
But more eager, wistful, tender, and urgent than any other voice that calls is the voice of the crucified and risen Christ. Christ never says tomorrow, but always today. That is because in matters of faith and the heart, personal commitment to God, evangelism, and service, when we let these opportunities pass, they may never come again. Today, one’s heart might be stirred, enthused, ready to take a stand for Christ.
But by tomorrow, one’s heart might have become distracted or cold or hardened. If one wants Christ to work in his or her heart and have both life in the present and eternal destiny transformed, let him or her begin today – Before winter or never – see Revelation 3:20 and Hebrews 4:7.
The voice from within our hearts, the voice of friendship, ministry, and affection, the Apostle Paul, our Lord Jesus Christ himself, all repeat these words with me – Come Before Winter! And as Rev. McCartney put it so long ago: Come before the haze of Indian Summer has faded from the fields; come before the November winds strip the leaves from the trees and sends them whirling across the land; come before snow lies on the ground and the meadow brook is turned to ice; come before the heart is cold; come before desire has failed; come before life is over and our probation ended, and we stand before God to give an account. Come to the One Who can save us now. Come before Winter!