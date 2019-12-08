Final
;Record
1. LSU;13-0
2. Ohio St.;13-0
3. Clemson;13-0
4. Oklahoma;12-1
5. Georgia;11-2
6. Oregon;11-2
7. Baylor;11-2
8. Wisconsin;10-3
9. Florida;10-2
10. Penn St.;10-2
11. Utah;11-2
12. Auburn;9-3
13. Alabama;10-2
14. Michigan;9-3
15. Notre Dame;10-2
16. Iowa;9-3
17. Memphis;12-1
18. Minnesota;10-2
19. Boise St.;12-1
20. Appalachian St.;12-1
21. Cincinnati;10-3
22. Southern Cal;8-4
23. Navy;9-2
24. Virginia;9-4
25. Oklahoma St.;8-4
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.