Final

;Record

1. LSU;13-0

2. Ohio St.;13-0

3. Clemson;13-0

4. Oklahoma;12-1

5. Georgia;11-2

6. Oregon;11-2

7. Baylor;11-2

8. Wisconsin;10-3

9. Florida;10-2

10. Penn St.;10-2

11. Utah;11-2

12. Auburn;9-3

13. Alabama;10-2

14. Michigan;9-3

15. Notre Dame;10-2

16. Iowa;9-3

17. Memphis;12-1

18. Minnesota;10-2

19. Boise St.;12-1

20. Appalachian St.;12-1

21. Cincinnati;10-3

22. Southern Cal;8-4

23. Navy;9-2

24. Virginia;9-4

25. Oklahoma St.;8-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

