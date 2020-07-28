Let it go, let it go.
Turn away and slam the door.
No, I’m not on some weird Frozen kick, but the lyrics to the theme song of the blockbuster Disney movie need to be yelled loud and long to any and all making the decisions about trying to play college football this fall.
Look, I want college football to happen and much as everyone else, maybe more. Anyone who knows me is well aware college football is, by far, my favorite sport, and I would love to see it happen.
But the Miami Marlins debacle has got to be Exhibit A and the only one needed for those in the NCAA that still think college football can happen under relatively normal circumstances across campuses nationwide.
As I write this, 18 members of the Marlins have tested positive for the coronavirus and likely exposed members of the Philadelphia Phillies to the disease when they played on Sunday.
This was on the fourth day of the MLB season.
If grown men playing for millions of dollars, possibly playing in a contract year, maybe getting a chance they normally wouldn’t have gotten or possibly in the twilight of their careers giving it one final go can’t follow protocols and so easily and quickly have an outbreak affecting over the half the team, how can we expect 18-to-22-year-olds on a college campus to fair any better?
What happens when Michigan State comes to Penn State, plays the game and then we find out three days later that four Spartan offensive linemen tested positive for the coronavirus?
In those three days, the Penn State players who came in close contact to them would have been around the rest of the team and coaching staff and all of them would have spent time with their significant others and possibly children, gone to classes and probably frequented a grocery store or maybe went to a church service.
So now it’s positive that an outbreak happens among the team, on the campus and in the community.
Think it can’t happen?
Did you think a Major League Baseball team with a ton of protocols in place would fail so miserably, so quickly?
I understand that big-time college football generates incredible revenue for the schools and that the loss of that money could prove costly to other sports and campus programs it helps fund.
And I understand that there are a number of athletes playing to get drafted by the NFL or playing to earn a scholarship to stay in school.
So if it so important to play the season, why not set up a bubble just like the NBA and NHL have done? House the football teams and coaches in one facility for the duration of the season. Allow players to opt-out and take a medical redshirt, but those players cannot be part of any team activities during this season.
The players could take classes online (just like they did last semester). And contact with people outside the team would be minimal.
You are still going to travel or have teams come to you, so it still would not be a perfect system, but if all FBS teams across the country are following the same protocols, it could work in theory.
Sure it sounds a little like jail, and is certainly less than ideal. But how else can you expect teams from different campuses in different states to play over the course of an 8- or 10- or 12-week season and not be exposed to the virus, while also putting the rest of the campus and community in danger?
Or you simply follow what the FCS and lower divisions have done and move the sport to the spring.
But if the NCAA and FBS conferences feel the need to stubbornly push on, then let’s be realistic.
Admit it’s about the money. Embrace that fact and do the right thing by putting stringent bubble-like protocols in place like the NBA and NHL have, and see what happens.
If not. Let it go.