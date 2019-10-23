COALPORT — At their meeting held Oct. 22, the Coalport Area Museum Commission heard about the recent visit of the board members and employees of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Agency, led by director, Josiah Jones.
“We greatly enjoyed having these individuals of VisitClearfieldCounty.org take a tour of our coal museum, which has been noted by especially new patrons as the “hidden gem’ of the area for family history research,” curator Richard W. Snyder II stated.
“We pride ourselves for not only our informative displays on the early years of bituminous coal mining, but our many files, texts, and research on local genealogy.”
In addition, Snyder has been in communications with PA Tourism Director with DCED, Michael Chapaloney, a former Utahville resident and Glendale high school graduate, and recently submitted an updated content page for their VisitPA.com website as an official destination site.
Finally, local graphic designer Emily Hollen Aikens has offered her skills to not only update the Coalport Coal Museum brochure, but wanted to increase the size from a normal tri-fold sheet to a bi-fold 11” X 17” colorful brochure to allow for more information about our museum. In addition, CCRTA has agreed to provide the color printed for a (limited) number of copies of the new larger size flyer to promote the museum.
In other news, the board:
- noted an upswing in cash contributions in the museum donation box, including receiving a check for $200 from an anonymous donor.
- received from member Richard Keith an 1885 Constitution/By-laws booklet of the Coalport Lodge 781 of the I.O.O.F..
- listened to a discussion, and viewed photos from a recent visit by three board members to the Philipsburg Historical Foundation museum, the Simler House and the old mud church — led by Luther Gette, PHF curator.
The next meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Coalport Community Building. Any individuals interested in the coal mining industry or the local history of our five municipalities are invited to attend…and bring a friend!