COALPORT — Coalport Area Coal Museum Curator Richard W. Snyder II has announced that the museum at 961 Forest Street is reopening to the public on Tuesday, July 21.
Closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum will be back to its regular scheduled days and hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AARP Senior Community Service employee Pat Onrubia will be in attendance to assist patrons in the reference room.
Adherence to all mandatory guidelines will be in operation including the wearing of masks as well as social distancing.