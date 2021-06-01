OSCEOLA MILLS — In an effort to continue providing a safe indoor environment for its congregants, the Coal Run Christian & Missionary Alliance Church is the first church in Clearfield County to integrate ActivePure Technology as part of its COVID-19 protection protocols.
The Rev. Hiram Westover is thankful that the church has remained healthy this past year. He and the church board want to make sure it stays healthy.
In the past year, they have had limited community services and split Sunday morning services to accommodate social distancing guidelines. They have strict cleaning protocols in place, even to the point of not passing an offering plate.
With the added restrictions, Westover said offerings and attendance haven’t gone down, and the church has completed several major projects including sponsoring a new ministry in Mexico.
The church plans to resume children’s church services on Sunday mornings and a community wide Bible study service on Wednesday evenings. The church is located at 145 Scotch Hollow Rd. near Osceola Mills.
Coal Run Christian & Missionary Alliance Church learned of the technology through the Clearfield Ministerium.