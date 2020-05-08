Chris Stott, CNB Bank Market President, announced Friday that Clearfield County CNB Bank branch locations will reopen Monday, May 11 for normal business hours, Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, offices will be drive through only with lobby by appointment only. Additionally, 8:30-9 a.m., Monday through Friday, lobbies will be reserved to serve area seniors and those at high-risk only. Full details on lobby and drive-up hours by location can be found online at www.CNBBank.bank.
“We’re relieved to be able to offer daily financial advisory services to our clients inside of the lobby.” Stott continued, “Some transactions not only take a bit longer than a simple cashed check or deposit, but also greater finesse and confidentiality than you can provide in a drive-up. Much of what we do involves providing our clients with full financial services such as learning about various solutions, opening accounts and applying for mortgages and other loans.”
While clients are required to wear masks when entering the branch offices, they will need to remove their mask briefly for identification purposes. In addition, social distancing practices are important and the number of clients allowed in the building at one time will be limited.
Two exceptions to the May 11 reopening are the Main office lobby in downtown Clearfield, which will remain by appointment only until further notice; and the Karthaus office, located at 3602 Main St., which will close permanently.
Stott shared, “We have nearly 200 Bank personnel working at the Main office, that support 43 branch offices throughout the Bank’s Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio footprint, so we are being very cautious in our return to a normal work schedule at our corporate headquarters.” Stott continued, “During these unprecedented times, we made the difficult decision to permanently close the Karthaus office. With eight other locations in the county, including nearby Kylertown, Philipsburg and Clearfield offices, 24/7 access to ATMs, and online and mobile banking solutions; our clients will continue to have easy access to their accounts and services.”
CNB continues to monitor developments closely to ensure guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and state health agencies are in place and is working closely with vendors to include additional cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.
