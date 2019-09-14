CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville Municipal Authority are growing frustrated waiting to bring a new centrifuge online at the wastewater treatment plant.
At Tuesday’s meeting they asked treatment plant Manager Dave Strickland to inform the contractor he is working with to get the new equipment they are tired of paying the high cost for rental equipment and they believe he has had enough time to come up with a plan and a cost.
Business Manager April Smith reported the cost for three weeks for the rental machine and sludge transportation totaled $22,900.
“The way things are going, we are going to drain (our bank account) before we get this fixed. This is costing us big bucks for rental for every week that passes,” Member Tom Carfley said.
Strickland said the last time the plant’s centrifuge went down it took nearly a year to get it replaced.
“The company has to engineer it to make sure everything at the plant works with the new panel,” he explained.