TYRONE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Frank was the medalist for the third match in a row on Monday afternoon at the Mountain League meet at Sinking Valley Golf Course.
Frank carded a 74, winning the top spot by three strokes over the home course’s R.J. Royer of Tyrone.
The Mounties finished in second place as a team to the Golden Eagles after shooting a 351 to Tyrone’s 325.
Jake Vaux added an 80, while Colby Hahn tallied a 95. Oliver Harpster rounded out the scoring with a 96.
For Clearfield, Ryan Gearhart and Luke Roach were tops with an 87 each. Alex Lansberry had a 95, while Matt Pallo had a 98.
The Bison are back in action next Monday at the District 9 Championships in St. Marys.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 16-14 on the season. The Mounties travel to Windber on Thursday for the District 6 Championships.
At Sinking Valley
Golf Course
Tyrone—325
R.J. Royer 77, Jake Taylor 80, Cassidy Miksich 81, Cyrus Alhert 87. Others: Luke Brooks 88, Hannah Long 108.
Philipsburg-Osceola—351
Chad Frank 74, Jake Vaux 86, Colby Hahn 95, Oliver Harpster 96. Others: Logan Phillipi 99, Zach Kolbe 106.
Bellefonte—353
Keith Hamilton 86, Issac Bloom 85, Gavin Fravel 89, Davis Corman 93. Others: Joe Bruni 93, Evan Braughler 103.
Huntingdon—353
Andon Suchan 81, Ryan Marshall 83, Brady Handy 87, Levi Shope 102. Others: Andrew Cunningham 113, Jordan Houck 115.
Central—358
Jerry Brumbaugh 87, Jonah Snowberger 89, Nick Baum 90, Tyler Oakes 92. Others: Griffin Snowberger 99, Jacob Dick 104.
Clearfield—367
Ryan Gearhart 87, Luke Roach 87, Alex Lansberry 95, Matt Pallo 98. Others: Adam Miller 105, Ethan Evilsizor 107.
Bald Eagle Area—392
Luke Barnhart 79, Wyatt McClain 100, Noah Foltz 101, Aydon Jadon 112. Others: Heath Basalla 116, Sutton Thompson 124.
Penns Valley—426
Logan Jones 92, Calvin Grenoble 109, Justin Darlington 110, Richie Butler 115. Others: Nicholas Cain 116.