HYDE — Clearfield senior Oliver Billotte is receiving a lot of Division I interest.
Billotte, who is going into his third year as the starting quarterback and fourth as a starter on defense, has received interest from at least 15 D-I schools at the FBS and FCS levels. Two of the those schools — Air Force and Youngstown State — have already offered, while a wide range of other institutions, including Bucknell, Colgate, James Madison, Syracuse and UCONN have expressed interest.
Billotte says he isn’t leaning any particular way yet, but appreciates that he has a lot of good options.
“I want go where I can develop myself into the best man and athlete possible,” Billotte said. “I’m wide open to any area of the country. I just want to be the best person I can be wherever I go. I want the best fit.
“I have a wide variety of looks right now, so we’ll see what happens.”
Bison head coach Tim Janocko isn’t surprised Billotte is garnering a lot of attention.
“His No. 1 attribute is his work ethic,” Janocko said. “He has just a fantastic work ethic. He spends a lot of time in the weight room, spends a lot of timing training and does all the little things he needs to do to be great.
“He moves well for his size. And you put his size and ability to move together with the fact he’s a good student, he has all the intangibles to make him a Division I player.”
While Billotte has made a splash as the Bison signal caller, it’s his work on the defensive side of the ball that has gotten the attention of recruiters at the next level — and that suits him just fine.
“Right now, I’m getting looked at mostly for outside linebacker and defensive line and that’s what I like to do,” he said. “I love being on defense. I love being an athlete and making plays. I like to express my athleticism in a way that shows what I’ve done in the offseason to make myself better.”
His ability to be a disruptive force on defense is something that Janocko says the Bison are counting on this season as well.
“He’s going to be important on both sides of the ball,” Janocko said. “He’s obviously going to do a lot of things offensively, but he’s also going to do a lot on the defensive side of the ball to dictate what the other team is going to do on offense.
“We’re looking for him to create some opportunities for us to get the ball more times a game. The offense is going to have to be aware of where he is at all times. And we’re going to move him around.”
Moving around is nothing new to Billotte, who started playing flag football in first grade before beginning his tackle football career in third. Billotte says he has played nearly every position on the field.
“I’ve been all over the place,” he said. “I’ve played offensive line, defensive line, and every position at linebacker. I’ve played safety, quarterback and running back. I’ve never played tight end, wide receiver or cornerback.”
His versatility has helped make him a better quarterback.
“That really helps me control the offense. I know what everybody else is supposed to do,” Billotte said. “I’ve never really considered myself a position player, I’ve just considered myself a football player.
“At the varsity level alone, I’ve played every position on defense but cornerback. I’ve been all over the place, so that helps me understand the defense so much better. And I understand the game, in general, a lot better.”
Billotte is excited for his senior season and feels like the Bison are in position to make some noise.
“I feel like we’re young, but we’re talented,” Billotte said. “We don’t have a lot of older guys, but the ones that we do have are super-tight. And I think a lot of teams we play this season are super-young too, so I really feel like we can have an undefeated regular season and make a run in the playoffs.”
While those are just a couple of many, many goals Billotte has, he says he knows it’s up to him to step up and help his teammates (as well as himself) be successful.
“I have so many goals personally, but I really just want to be the best player that I can be,” Billotte said. “I know that I have to be a leader this year. There are a lot of young guys. So not only do I have to say it, but I have to do it as well. Kids don’t really listen unless they can see what you’re saying.
“I just have to make as many plays as I can and just know that for myself, I did everything that I could to get as many opportunities at the next level as possible.”
Billotte is also ready to play in front of fans, especially at a packed house at the Bison Sports Complex, as that was something he and his teammates missed a lot in 2020.
“Whenever we’re at a home game, it’s just a whole different atmosphere that creates energy and gets the team really going,” he said. “I feel like that’s something really big that we missed last year that will be huge this year.”