Going into the 2020 season, there wasn’t much that Clearfield’s Lee Lykens hadn’t achieved on the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Super Senior Tour.
But the one thing that had eluded him was the Super Senior Player of the Year award.
But now the 74-year-old Lykens can cross that off his to-do list as well.
Spurred on by his early August victory in the 61st Super Senior Amateur Championship, Lykens rode the momentum to the 2020 Player of the Year Award, which he shared with Vincent Zachetti, who also finished the season with 425 points. The Super Senior Division is for golfers age 65 and up.
Lykens’ previous best finish in the race for the Player of the Year was second in 2016.
“That was a goal of mine ever since they had the point system,” Lykens said of the Player of the Year award. “That has been my main goal. You have to be really good and lucky. You have to place well in these certain events. It’s just a great honor.”
Lykens, who in his 10th year in the Super Senior Division, has won all five Super Senior events over the course of his career, including a pair of victories in the Amateur Championship (2013, 2020). He also has three runner-up finishes (2011, 2012 and 2015).
“I’m very fortunate to have done that,” Lykens said of his Super Senior Grand Slam. “Not too many guys have done that in the Super Seniors. So I’m proud of that also.”
Lykens said he is pushed by his competition, which includes former professionals.
“They’re a great bunch of guys to be around and they always like to compete with me because I do get along with everybody,” he said. “It’s just an honor to play with these guys, and with the caliber of golfers they are. There are a lot of ex-pros who have given up their card, and it’s neat when you can beat them. They’re good.”
So what was the key to Lykens having such a great Super Senior season?
“I put a lot of time in. I practiced quite a bit,” Lykens said.” But I was just lucky. There were only three events that we got points for and I placed very high (first and second) in two of them and seventh in the other. But winning the big one carried me through.”
Winning the Super Senior Amateur and being crowned the PAGA Super Senior Co-Player of the Year weren’t the only big accomplishments for Lykens in 2020.
He also won the 2020 Sunnehanna Invite Legends Division (age 70 and up) with a three-round score of 218 (72-74-72), beating runner-up John Blank by seven strokes.
It was Lykens’ second Sunnehanna title as he also won the Senior Division in 2021.
Lykens began defense of his co-Player of the Year award this past Monday and Tuesday, shooting a 155 at the 80th George Dressler Memorial Championship at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
That was good for a third-place finish (four strokes behind winner and fellow Indiana Country Club member Don Erickson) for Lykens, who said his goal this year is simply to have a lot of fun.
“Just relax and play. I’m just going to play the tournaments and enjoy the season,” he said. “I’ve accomplished everything I was aiming to do and I’m just going to relax and enjoy myself.”