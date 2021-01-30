HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield wrestling team went 3-0 Saturday at a Quad meet at Hollidaysburg. The Bison opened the day with a 51-12 victory over the hosts, before topping Mifflin County 36-28 and taking down Huntingdon 51-15.
Evan Davis (106), Nolan Barr (126), Mark McGonigal (189), Hayden Kovalick (215) and Oliver Billotte (285) all went 3-0 on the day. Barr was the only Bison to win three bouts on the mat, notching first-period falls in all of them.
Davis and Kovalick each picked up two falls and a forfeit. McGonigal had a fall, a forfeit and a 7-2 decision over Huntingdon’s Myles Baney. Billotte received two forfeits and recorded a fall.
Luke Freeland (132-138), Karson Kline (152) and Carter Chamberlain (2-1) were each 2-1.
Clearfield won six of eight contested bouts against Hollidaysburg, while receiving three forfeits. The Bison took nine of the 10 contested bouts against the Bearcats.
Mifflin County beat the Bison head-to-head, winning five of the seven contested bouts, but Clearfield received four forfeits and only gave up one.
Clearfield improved to 10-3. The Bison are back in action Tuesday, hosting Penns Valley.
Clearfield 51, Hollidaysburg 12
113—No bout
120—No bout.
126—Nolan Barr, C, pinned Brian Paul, H, 1:11. (6-0).
132—Gaige Rabenstein, H, pinned Luke Freeland, C, 5:14. (6-6).
138—Patrick Knepp, C, won by forfeit. (12-6).
145—Will Domico, C, won by forfeit. (18-6).
152—Karson Kline, C, won by forfeit. (24-6).
160—Campbell Walls, H, pinned Wyatt Reorda, C, 3:11. (24-12).
172—Carter Chamberlain, C, dec. Aaron Sleeth, H, 2-0. (27-12).
189—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Carter Schultz, H, 1:16. (33-12).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Christopher Iachini, H, 0:40. (39-12).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, won by forfeit. (45-12).
106—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (51-12).
Clearfield 36, Mifflin County 28
120—No bout.
126—Barr, C, maj. dec. Adin Thorpe, MC, 13-4. (6-0).
132—Deakon Schaeffer, MC, maj. dec. Justin Hand, C, 13-4. (6-4).
138—Freeland, C, pinned Parker Kearns, MC, 1:17. (12-4).
145—Jacob Cunningham, MC, dec. Domico, C, 5-2. (12-7).
152—Kyler Everly, MC, dec. Kline, c, 5-1. (12-10).
160—Anson Wagner, MC, pinned Reorda, C, 1:27. (12-16).
172—Trey Kibe, MC, pinned Chamberlain, C, 0:55. (12-22).
189—McGonigal, C, won by forfeit. (18-22).
215—Kovalick, C, won by forfeit. (24-22).
285—Billotte, C, won by forfeit. (30-22).
106—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (36-22).
113—Nic Allison, MC, won by forfeit. (36-28).
Clearfield 51, Huntingdon 15
126—Barr, C, pinned Devin Grubb, H, 0:42. (6-0).
132—Freeland, C, dec. Eden Wagner, H, 4-1. (9-0).
138—Hand, C, dec. Morgan McDivitt, H, 8-6. (12-0).
145—Devin Brenneman, H, dec. Domico, C, 2-0. (12-3).
152—Kline, C, pinned Owen Garlock, H, 1:18. (18-3).
160—Reorda, C, won by forfeit. (24-3).
172—Chamberlain, C, pinned Kyle Barnett, H, 2:33. (30-3).
189—McGonigal, C, dec. Myles Baney, H, 7-2. (33-3).
215—Kovalick, C, pinned Briar Deline, H, 3:50. (39-3).
285—Billotte, C, pinned Gunner Singleton, H, 0:43. (45-3).
106—Davis, C, pinned Ryan Yocum, H, 0:58. (51-3).
113—Landon Dunsmore, H, won by forfeit. (51-9).
120—Alex Gladfelter, H, won by forfeit. (51-15).