LORETTO — The Clearfield and West Branch cross country teams competed in the St. Francis Invitational Saturday at St. Francis University.
Lady Bison Avry Grumblatt was the top finisher for the team placing 11th with a time of 23:29. Amanda McCracken was also in the Top 20, taking 19th after finishing the course in 24:33.
The girls were seventh out of 11 teams.
West Branch, which didn’t have enough girls to compete for the team title, had Brianna Bone run the fastest time for the Lady Warriors, a 26:50.
Westmont Hilltop won the team title, placing four girls in the Top 7. Mifflin County’s Kylee Cubbison was the individual race winner, recording a time of 20:32.
Trevor Franek was the top finisher for Clearfield in the boys race, running the course in 20:00 to place 20th.
The Warriors’ Justin Mulhollem recorded a time of 21:07 to lead West Branch’s boys team.
Westmont Hilltop’s Nick Fetzer won the race in 17:01.
Mifflin County won the boys team title with two in the Top 5 and four in the Top 14.
Clearfield was ninth out of 13 teams. West Branch was 13th.
The Bison are back in action Tuesday, hosting Bald Eagle Area.
The Warriors visit Cambria Heights today.
Girls
Top 10
1. Kylee Cubbison, Mifflin County, 20:32.00.
2 Bridget Barbato, Westmont Hilltop, 20:36.00. 3. Savanna Nesbitt, Bedford, 20:47.00. 4. Ellie Dorian, Westmont Hilltop, 21:10. 5. Emily Coddington, North Star, 21:38.
6. Julia Dill, Westmont Hilltop, 21:53.00. 7. Avari Admire,Westmont Hilltop, 21:58. 8. Meah Eshelman, Bedford, 22:25.00 7 9. Alexis Twigg, Bedford, 22:50. 10. Julia Montgomery, Mifflin County, 22:59.
Clearfield results
11. Avry Grumblatt, 23:29. 19. Amanda McCracken, 24:33. 28. Scarlett Singleton, 25:27. 56. Abby McCracken, 29:07. 68. Alycia Edwards, 33:18.
West Branch results
44. Brianna Bone, 26:50. 68. Erika Alexander, 29:07. 80. Jayden Kucas, 30:57.
Boys results
Top 10
1. Nick Fetzer, Westmont Hilltop, 17:01.00.
2. Brayden Harris, Mifflin County, 17:08.00. 3. Van May, Bedford, 17:39.0. 4. Ben Love, Hollidaysburg, 17:45.00. 5. Chase Sheaffer, Mifflin County, 17:50.00.
6. Chris Love, Hollidaysburg, 18:14.00. 7. Garrison Barlow, Northern Garrett, 18:18. 8. Colton Walker, Somerset, 18:27.00 9. Branson Walker, Somerset Area, 18:30.00 10. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 18:31.00.
Clearfield results
20. Trevor Franek, 20:00. 35. Ben Luzier, 20:50. 43. Tyler Olson, 21:11. 58. Michael Odrosky, 22:15. 83. Will Brickley 27:19.
West Branch results
45. Justin Mulhollem, 21:07. 80. Thomas Kovalick, 23:04. 90. Isaiah Bloom, 23:48. 111. Doug Kolesar, 26:18. 112. Jack Danko, 26:24. 115. Jett Houser, 26:40. 121. Samuel Guerra, 28:00.