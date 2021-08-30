HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team has been in a rebuild mode for several years.
Longtime coach Sandy Bailor and her assistant Kelly Kaskan took over the program in 2019 and have been striving to get the Lady Bison back on track since.
This season, Clearfield returns seven letterwinners, including several starters. Bailor said she is expecting alot from her returners.
“I’m expecting composure,” she said. “We are hoping that there will be fewer panic moments and more resiliency on the court. They are ready to win and that shows by their hard work at practice.”
Back are seniors Olivia Bender, Lauren Ressler and Kayla Reed, along with junior Alaina Fedder and sophomores Samantha Campolong, Addy Ruiz and Ruby Singleton.
With just three seniors on the team, Bailor said she is happy with the leadership the older girls have given to a very young team.
“Olivia and Lauren have that competitive spirit and desire, which helps drive their teammates and the younger girls to get better,” she said. “We are expecting great things from both as they have key positions on the court and will rarely leaving the playing floor.
“We expect them to be the pulse of our team along with Kayla, who will see time at the opposite position. She gives us a lot of enthusiasm.”
The team has continued to improve on the court, and Bailor thinks the team is buying into her and Kaskan’s concept.
“They are buying into what we are trying to do with the program,” she said. “I have some very knowledgeable coaches in Coach Kaskan, Coach (Sloan) Danver, Coach Thorp and Coach Rowles in helping me develop good confidence players.
“I’m not sure about winning streaks but we are expecting an improved season. We found success at the AAU level this spring and we believe that this has helped in the confidence level of the game.”
Playing outside of the regular high school volleyball season helps with several aspects of the game, and Bailor is banking on getting her girls the most experience as possible heading into their opener.
“This group has been working hard playing AAU this spring, practicing since the beginning of June through the summer,” Bailor said. “Several of them attended volleyball clinics on their own, came to all of the open gym practices and attended a 3-day camp in Indiana playing against some of the top teams in the state.
“We have been pushing them hard and they have been responding positively, with no whining or quiting, and as a coach that is what you hope for.”
Outside of the team’s seven letterwinners, the Lady Bison are a very young team. Over half of the team is in the sophomore class.
“We will be playing with a young group of players on the varsity court,” Bailor said. We’ll havee seniors Bender, Ressler and Reed, but you will also see freshmen Hannah Glunt and Gabby Henry, sophomores Anna Twigg, Campolong, Ruiz, Singleton and junior Fedder.
“The more they play together, the better they will become as a team. We play in the Mountain League, which is a very tough league, but we aren’t going to back down against any of them. We will play hard every match with no quitting. This team can play with the best and will help achieve success for the future of Clearfield girls volleyball.”
Clearfield was scheduled to open the season at the Jen Marcinko Memorial JV Tourament at Philipsburg-Osceola this Saturday, but it was cancelled due to lack of teams.
That means the Lady Bison will open the season on Sept. 9 at Bellefonte.
Roster
Seniors
*Olivia Bender, *Kayla Reed, *Lauren Ressler.
Juniors
*Alaina Fedder, Rylee Ogden, Morgan Sattesahn, Jaycee Wood.
Sophomores
*Samantha Campolong, Natalie Lumadue, Zoah Mandel, Alley Middleton, Olivia Rowles, *Adelyn Ruiz, Chloe Sarver, *Ruby Singleton, Anna Twigg, Olivia Uncles, Haley Wilson.
Freshmen
Marlayna Bender, Hannah Glunt, Gabrielle Henry.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
9—at Bellefonte. 11—Brookville. 14—Penns Valley. 16—at Tyrone. 18—at Warrior Blast Tournament. 20—Curwensville. 21—Hollidaysburg. 23—Huntingdon. 27—DuBois Central Catholic. 28—at Bald Eagle Area. 30—Philipsburg-Osceola.
October
5—Bellefonte. 7—at Penns Valley. 11—at Moshannon Valley. 12—Tyrone. 14—at Hollidaysburg. 19—at Huntingdon. 20—at Brookville. 21—Bald Eagle Area. 25—at Curwensville. 26—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
All matches begin at 7 p.m.