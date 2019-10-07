The Clearfield volleyball team fell to Bellefonte on Monday night 25-18, 26-24 and 25-19.
Bella Spingola had 13 assists and 12 service points on the night for the Lady Bison.
Adrian Rowles tallied 11 kills, eight service points and two blocks. Morgan Cheek added 14 service points and six kills, while Olivia Bender had 12 service points and four kills.
Alyssa Rowles netted 10 assists and four kills, while Lauren Coleman had nine service points and four kills.
“It was another hard-fought match,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “We just need to keep working hard. The rest of our schedule isn’t easy. We had a lead in all three games. We need to figure out how to finish the game with a win.
Clearfield travels to Penns Valley this evening.