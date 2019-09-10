HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield girls tennis team toppled Huntingdon 5-2 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bison scored a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles from Ally Gaines, who defeated Julia Thompson.
Kylie VanTassel added a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lainey Albaugh.
At No.4 singles, Lindsey Kerlin was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Audrey Wilson, while Lauryn Kitchen upended Anna Weaver 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles.
Clearfield split the doubles matches, winning at No. 2 doubles, as Emma Groth and Kerlin defeated Albaugh and Wilson 8-3.
Clearfield returns to action today, traveling to DuBois.
Clearfield 5,
Huntingdon 0
Singles
1. Ally Gaines, C, def. Julia Thompson, H, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Laine Albaugh, H, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Carly McKelop, H, def. Kirstie VanTassel, C, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
4. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Audrey Wilson, H, 6-0, 6-0.
5. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Anna Weaver, H, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Thompson-McKelop, H, def. Gaines-Ky. VanTassel, C, 8-6.
2. Emma Groth-Kerlin, C, def. Albaugh-Wilson, 8-3.