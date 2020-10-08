HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team upended Elk County Catholic 5-0 in the semifinals of the District 9 Class AA Team Championships at the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
At No. 1 singles, Kylie VanTassel defeated Audrey Dornisch 6-0, 6-2. Lindsey Kerlin added a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lydia Anderson at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3, Allyson Gaines scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Gina Bush.
In doubles, Kirstie VanTassel and Peyton Reese teamed up to down Marcella Dollinger and Destiny Fisher, 6-0, 6-2.
Katelyn Olson and Kendyhl Luzier were 6-0, 6-2 winners over Rachel Wolfe and Ngoc Nguyen at No. 2 doubles.
“It was a great overall win today,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “We’re very proud of the girls and all of their accomplishments this year. They played very well today with everyone winning.”
Clearfield will play St. Marys next week at a time and site to be determined.
Clearfield 5,
Elk County Catholic 0
Singles
1. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Audrey Dornisch, ECC, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Lydia Anderson, ECC, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Allyson Gaines, C, def. Gina Bush, ECC, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kirstie VanTassel-Peyton Reese, C, def. Marcella Dollinger-Destiny Fisher, ECC, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Katelyn Olson-Kendyhl Luzier, C, def. Rachel Wolfe-Ngoc Nguyen, ECC, 6-0, 6-2.