DuBOIS — The Clearfield girls soccer team fell to host DuBois, 3-2, on Monday afternoon.

Emma Hipps scored at 14:11 unassisted to tie the game at 1-1.

After the Lady Beavers took a 3-1 lead, Lydia Brown put the ball past the DuBois keeper off an assist from Hipps.

Cayleigh Walker had six saves for the Lady Bison.

Clearfield dropped to 1-1-0 on the season. The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area tonight at 6 p.m.

In the junior varsity game, the Lady Bison were 5-1 winners.

DuBois 3, Clearfeld 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Rachel Sickeri, D, (unassisted), 6:09.

2. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 14:11.

Second Half

3. Sickeri, D, (unassisted), 68:46.

4. Sickeri, D, (direct kick), 74:45.

5. Lydia Brown, C, (Hipps), 79:25.

Shots: Clearfield 13, DuBois 9.

Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 6, DuBois (Kara Tilson) 11.

Corners: Clearfield 4, DuBois 3.

