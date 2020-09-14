DuBOIS — The Clearfield girls soccer team fell to host DuBois, 3-2, on Monday afternoon.
Emma Hipps scored at 14:11 unassisted to tie the game at 1-1.
After the Lady Beavers took a 3-1 lead, Lydia Brown put the ball past the DuBois keeper off an assist from Hipps.
Cayleigh Walker had six saves for the Lady Bison.
Clearfield dropped to 1-1-0 on the season. The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area tonight at 6 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, the Lady Bison were 5-1 winners.
DuBois 3, Clearfeld 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Rachel Sickeri, D, (unassisted), 6:09.
2. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 14:11.
Second Half
3. Sickeri, D, (unassisted), 68:46.
4. Sickeri, D, (direct kick), 74:45.
5. Lydia Brown, C, (Hipps), 79:25.
Shots: Clearfield 13, DuBois 9.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 6, DuBois (Kara Tilson) 11.
Corners: Clearfield 4, DuBois 3.