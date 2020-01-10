MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield boys basketball team went to overtime with Central on Friday night, falling 51-43.
The Bison had just two points in the extra frame.
Cade Walker led the Bison with 15 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Lopez added 10 points and six assists.
Clearfield fell to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain League. The Bison return to action on Wednesday, hosting Bellefonte.
Clearfield—43
Walker 6 3-6 15, Rumsky 1 2-4 5, Lopez 4 0-0 10, Winters 1 0-0 2, Peacock 2 1-3 5, Miller 2 0-1 6, Ryan 0 0-0 0.
Central—51
Kitt 3 2-4 9, Boyles 2 2-4 6, Klote 2 2-4 6, Kling 2 3-6 8, Eberlin 6 1-3 15, Liebal 0 0-0 0, Ferry 0 0-0 0, Hoenstine 1 0-0 3, Rolle 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 10-21 51.
Three-pointers: Rumsky, Lopez 2, Miller 2. Kitt, Kling, Eberlin 2, Hoenstine, Rolle.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 14 13 10 4 2—43
Central 11 10 14 6 10—51