CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis fired a 44 Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course to lead the visiting Lady Bison to a 278-290 victory over Curwensville.
Karli Bietz and Allison Shipley each added 75s, while Sage Hoppe rounded out the scoring with an 84.
Maizy Hoover shot a 62 tp pace the Lady Tide. Abby Elensky scored a 74 and Skyler Pentz and Taylor Simcox both shot 77.
Clearfield—278
Christina McGinnis 44, Karli Bietz 75, Allison Shipley 75, Sage Hoppe 84.
Curwensville—290
Maizy Hoover 62, Abby Elensky 74, Skylar Pentz 77, Taylor Simcox 77. Others: Megan McCracken 78, Isabelle Stephens 82.