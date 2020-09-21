HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team downed visiting Punxsutawney 6-1 on Monday afternoon.
Lindsey Kerlin upended Punxsy’s Jayden McMahon 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Ally Gaines downed Allie Meko 6-1, 6-6 (8-6 tiebreaker).
Peyton Reese defeated Kendall Johnston 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
The Lady Bison swept the doubles matches.
Kylie VanTassel and Kerlin teamed up to defeat Hannah Pearce and Kaylin Smith 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Kirstie VanTassel and Gaines upended Emily McMahon and Chloe Aul 9-7, while Lauryn Kitchen and Kendyhl Luzier were 8-1 winners over Hailey Smith and Lexi Mattes.
Clearfield improved to 8-0 overall. The Lady Bison host Huntingdon for senior night today at the Bison Sports Complex.
Clearfield 6,
Punxsutawney 1
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid, P, def. Kylie Van Tassel, C, 7-5, 6-1.
2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Jayden McMahon, P, 6-4, 6-3.
3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Allie Meko, P, 6-1, 6-6 (8-6).
4. Peyton Reese, C, def. Kendall Johnston, P, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Ky. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, def. Hannah Reese-Kaylin Smith, P, 8-0.
2. Kirstie VanTassel-Gaines, C, def. Emily McMahon-Chloe Aul, P, 9-7.
3. Lauryn Kitchen-Kendyhl Luzier, C, def. Hailey Smith-Lexi Mattes, P, 8-1.