HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team downed visiting Punxsutawney 6-1 on Monday afternoon.

Lindsey Kerlin upended Punxsy’s Jayden McMahon 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Ally Gaines downed Allie Meko 6-1, 6-6 (8-6 tiebreaker).

Peyton Reese defeated Kendall Johnston 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

The Lady Bison swept the doubles matches.

Kylie VanTassel and Kerlin teamed up to defeat Hannah Pearce and Kaylin Smith 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Kirstie VanTassel and Gaines upended Emily McMahon and Chloe Aul 9-7, while Lauryn Kitchen and Kendyhl Luzier were 8-1 winners over Hailey Smith and Lexi Mattes.

Clearfield improved to 8-0 overall. The Lady Bison host Huntingdon for senior night today at the Bison Sports Complex.

Clearfield 6,

Punxsutawney 1

Singles

1. Chloe Presloid, P, def. Kylie Van Tassel, C, 7-5, 6-1.

2. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Jayden McMahon, P, 6-4, 6-3.

3. Ally Gaines, C, def. Allie Meko, P, 6-1, 6-6 (8-6).

4. Peyton Reese, C, def. Kendall Johnston, P, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Ky. VanTassel-Kerlin, C, def. Hannah Reese-Kaylin Smith, P, 8-0.

2. Kirstie VanTassel-Gaines, C, def. Emily McMahon-Chloe Aul, P, 9-7.

3. Lauryn Kitchen-Kendyhl Luzier, C, def. Hailey Smith-Lexi Mattes, P, 8-1.

