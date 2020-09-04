BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield boys golf team eked past Brookville 193-198 on Friday at the Pinecrest County Club.
Luke Roach was the medalist on the day, shooting a 44. Alex Lansberry added a 49. Matt Pallo and Ryan Gearhart each carded a 50.
The Bison improved to 6-10 on the season. Clearfield travels to Huntingdon on Sept. 17.
Clearfield—193
Luke Roach 44, Alex Lansberry 49, Matt Pallo 50, Ryan Gearhart 50. Others: Ethan Evilsizor 55, Adam Miller 57.
Brookville—198
Ian Pete 47, Killian Radel 48, Owen Caylor 49, Hayden Osbourne 54. Others: Bryce Rafferty 58, Logan Girt 61.