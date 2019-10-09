HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team broke out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back, defeating visiting Bellefonte 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon.
Lydia Brown scored twice for the Lady Bison, as did Elle Smith. Riley Ryen had the game’s first goal.
Emma Hipps netted three assists in the game.
Clearfield’s Hayley Moore made three saves.
The Lady Bison (10-4) return to action today at Curwensville.
Clearfield 5, Bellefonte 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (Emma Hipps), 23:05.
2. Lydia Brown, C, (Hipps), 24:00.
Second Half
3. Mackenzie Hubbs, B, (Mallorie Smith), 43:49.
4. Elle Smith, C, (penalty kick), 47:44.
5. Mallorie Smith, B, 48:01.
6. Brown, C, (Hipps), 56:09.
7. Elle Smith, C, 70:42.
8. Mallorie Smith, B, (Sarah Tobin), 74:35.
Shots: Bellefonte 6, Clearfield 16.
Saves: Bellefonte (Emily Culp) 11, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 3.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 2, Clearfield 2.