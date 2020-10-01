HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team upended visiting Central 7-0 at the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday.
The Lady Bison finished the Mountain League slate undefeated and won the title outright with the victory.
At No. 1 singles, Kylie VanTassel topped Tomi May 6-2, 6-3. Lindsey Kerlin followed with a 6-0, 6-2 defeat of Ellen Kennedy at No. 2 singles.
Ally Gaines was a winner at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Miranda Madden.
Peyton Reese topped Arianne Madden 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, while Kirstie VanTassel won a tiebreaker to down Morgan Kennedy 1-6, 6-4 (10-8) at No. 5.
Kirstie VanTassel and Reese teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-4. Kendyhl Luzier and Katelyn Olson were 8-2 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“We had some rust at the beginning in all our matches, whether it was not playing in a week or being rained out a few days, we can’t start slow in our next match,” Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence said. “They did pick it up and Kirstie fought back at five singles to win a close 10-8 tiebreaker after losing 1-6 in the first set.
“Kylie, Lindsey, Ally, and Peyton all played well we just have to focus on the little things we’ve been working on all year.”
Clearfield finished the regular season at 10-1. The Lady Bison will participate in the District 9 Singles Championships on Monday at DuBois.