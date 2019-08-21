HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team handled visiting Huntingdon 5-2 Wednesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex in its season opener.
The Lady Bison swept the singles matches, led by a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories as No. 4 player Lindsey Kerlin shut out Audray Wilson and No. 5 Lauryn Kitchen blanked Anna Weaver.
Lady Bison No. 1 Ally Gaines defeated Huntingdon’s Julia Thompson 6-2, 6-1.
Kylie VanTassel picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lainey Albaugh and Kirstie VanTassel rounded out the Clearfield victories with a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Carly Makellop.
Huntingdon won both doubles matches.
Clearfield is back in action today at Brockway.
Clearfield 5, Huntingdon 2
Singles
1. Ally Gaines, C, def. Julia Thompson, H, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Kylie VanTassel, C, def. Lainey Albaugh, H, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Kirstie VanTassel, C, def. Carly Makellop, H, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Audray Wilson, H, 6-0, 6-0.
5. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Anna Weaver, H, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Thompson/Lainey, H, def. Emma Groth/Peyton Reese, C, 8-5.
2. Makellop/Wilson, H, def. Lily Mercado/Chloe Rowles, C, 8-6.