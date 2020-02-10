HYDE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team knocked off visiting St. Marys on Monday evening at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium on a night it honored its 10 seniors.
The boys won 129-24, while the Lady Bison topped the Lady Dutch 112-71.
Seniors Elise Dufour, Noah Jordan, Madison Kipp, Justin Maines, Parker Marshall, Raegan Mikesell, Luke Mikesell, Doyle Musselman, Emily Shipley and Brett Zattoni were recognized right before the diving portion of the meet.
“Tonight was about our awesome seniors, who have been an integral part of this program over the last four years,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “It seems like yesterday that they were freshmen and those four years flew by so fast.
“Parker, Luke, Noah, Justin, Doyle, Raegan, Elise, Emily, Maddie, and Brett…….they are our leaders. They are such hard workers. They are dependable. They are consistent. I love them like they were my own kids. I will miss them next year, but we still get to swim together for a few more weeks, so I’m not ready to say the final goodbye just yet. Tonight was all about them and I hope they had a night that they remember for a long time.
“A lot of our seniors won an event tonight and those that did not still swam very well.”
Luke Mikesell (200 free, 100 free) and Raegan Mikesell (50 free, 100 free) each won two individual events. Jordan (100 back), Maines (100 fly) and Marshall (100 back) each placed first in one.
Both Mikesells, Jordan and Marshall all were on two winning relays as well, while Maines was on one.
Marshall was also the runner-up to Luke Mikesell in the 200 free, while Maines just missed out on a first in the 50 free, getting out-touched by St. Marys’ Kevin Kuhar at the wall as both went sub 23 seconds (22.66 to 22.72). Jordan was second in the 100 fly.
Musselman nabbed a second in the 100 back and fourth in the 50 free. Zattoni was third for the Bison in the diving event.
Kipp and Shipley earned team points for the Lady Bison, while placing third and fourth, respectively in the 100 fly. Dufour added thirds in the 100 free and 100 breast, while Kipp was fourth in the 100 breast.
A complete recap of Monday’s meet will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Progress.