TYRONE — The Clearfield volleyball team was swept by host Tyrone, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-14 on Monday night.
“We played a good Tyrone team,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “I was pleased with our serving. We got a few blocks.
“We need to get better blocking and on serve-receive. When we passed the ball up we did some really nice things. It was a good experience for us and lets us know where we need to get better.”
Clearfield returns to action this evening, hosting Bellefonte.
The junior varsity fell in three sets to Tyrone.