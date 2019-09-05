BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield volleyball team opened up the season with a 25-23, 25-23 and 25-21 loss to Bellefonte on Thursday night.
Bella Spingola had 11 service points and 10 assists to lead the Lady Bison.
Anna Hale added 11 service points and two aces, while Adrian Rowles netted eight service points and four kills.
Paige Rhine garnered seven kills and two blocks.
“I am pleased with the way the girls played tonight,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We have to keep working on the little things. The majority of mistakes we are making are mental.
“The games were very closely contested, which is what I want to have. There is no doubt we will get better.”
Clearfield (0-1) hosts Huntingdon on Tuesday.
In jayvee action, the Lady Bison were a 16-25, 26-24 and 17-15 winner.