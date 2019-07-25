The Clearfield Soccer Association is holding its 2019 fall season registrations online for U8 through U12 SAY and all PA West teams until Aug. 3.
Players can sign-up at www.clearfieldsoccer.com. Payment is due at the time of registration.
Only credit/debit cards are accepted.
There are no refunds for any age groups.
Late registration, which includes a $10 late fee, will take place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11. Team placement is not guaranteed for late sign-ups.
All Peewee players must register in person at the Tri County Church behind Buck’s Pizza in Clearfield. Registration is Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.
All Peewee players must be born between Jan. 1, 2014, and Sept. 10, 2015. There will be no exceptions.